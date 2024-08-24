Saturday, August 24, 2024
PTA warns of mobile, internet disruptions amid LDI license dispute

Web Desk
1:27 PM | August 24, 2024
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning that mobile and internet services, as well as ATM operations, could face significant disruption due to the non-renewal of licenses for Long-Distance International (LDI) operators.

According to a PTA report, around 50% of mobile traffic and 10% of internet traffic are at risk of being affected by the ongoing licensing dispute. The report also indicated that several mobile towers could go offline, and approximately 40% of ATMs across the country may cease functioning. International communications to and from Pakistan could also be impacted, as transitioning services to other operators may disrupt global traffic.

The root of the issue lies in a financial dispute between telecom companies and the Ministry of IT over unpaid dues. The ministry’s steering committee has yet to develop a plan to address these payments, leading the PTA to condition the renewal of licenses on the settlement of outstanding amounts.

Licenses for 3-4 LDI companies have already expired, with more set to expire in the coming months. However, these companies have approached the courts in a bid to continue their operations during the dispute.

