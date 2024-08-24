Punjab govt raises bounty on Katcha bandits to 10mn after deadly attacks

The Punjab government has significantly raised the bounty on notorious bandits in the Katcha area, increasing head money from one million to 10 million rupees.

The Punjab Home Department released the names, photographs, and bounty amounts for 20 notorious bandits operating in the Katcha region. This follows a deadly attack in Rahim Yar Khan’s Katcha area, where 12 policemen were killed, and seven others injured after bandits launched a rocket assault on two police vehicles.

The bandits listed with head money include Shahid Kamal, Mujeeb Amanullah, Wahab Amanullah, Ghani Ali Bux, Ahmar alias Shobi, Ahmed Rasool, Ataullah, Sabz Ali, Qabool Meva, Meera Huzoori, Darejan alias Dadu, Gora Hussain, Sanaullah, Tanvir, Rahib Shar, Umar Shar, Zahoor Akbar, Morzada, Gul Hassan, and Sadari Murad.

The provincial home department has urged the public to provide any secret information about these criminals via WhatsApp at 0333-4002653, assuring complete confidentiality for the informants.

The attack occurred when two police vehicles got stuck in accumulated rainwater in Machhka, Sadiqabad. The bandits then launched rocket attacks, killing 12 officers and injuring seven others. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar confirmed the use of rocket launchers in the attack, and the injured officers were transported to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, where two remain in critical condition.

An FIR has been lodged at the Machhka police station against 131 criminals affiliated with the Kosh, Selra, and Indhar dacoit gangs.