Saturday, August 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Health minister emphasises commitment to providing best health facilities

Our Staff Reporter
August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services across the province. In a meeting with Professor Javed Akram, Head of the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM), and other key officials at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, the minister emphasized the ongoing efforts to provide the best health facilities to the masses.

During the discussion, he highlighted that the PSIM has been instrumental in advancing medical services globally, including within Pakistan. He further stated that, in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, significant improvements are being made in the healthcare system and available facilities. “Allah Almighty has given us a rare opportunity to serve patients in government hospitals,” he remarked, underlining the importance of this responsibility.

German Minister discusses economic ties with CM Maryam

Professor Javed Akram announced that the PSIM is organizing an international conference in November, aimed at furthering medical education and collaboration. “We are keen to enter into an agreement with the Department of Health regarding clinical guidelines,” Akram said, indicating a move towards formalized cooperation between PSIM and the government. Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood Khan and Additional Technical Secretary Dr. Waseem were also in attendance at the meeting.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1724472018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024