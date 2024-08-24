Russian inmates take staff hostage at prison colony

Moscow - Russian inmates on Friday took staff hostage at a prison colony in the southern Volgograd region, officials said, the second such incident in a Russian jail since June.

“Convicts took hostage employees of the (IK-19) correctional institution. Measures are currently being taken to free the hostages. There are casualties,” Russia’s federal penitentiary service said in a statement. Russia’s investigative committee said “several prisoners” were involved.

Videos published on Russian social media appeared to show around four prison guards taken hostage, some covered in blood. The IK-19 prison colony is located in the town of Surovikino, around 850 kilometres (530 miles) south of Moscow.

The incident happened during a meeting of the prison’s disciplinary commission, the federal penitentiary service added. Elsewhere in June, prisoners aligned with the Islamic State (IS) group staged a seige at a jail in the southern Rostov region.

Russian special forces managed to kill the hostage-takers and freed the guards after an hours-long stand-off. Officials provided no further information on Friday’s incident, who the hostage-takers were or any demands they were making.

The attacks come after IS fighters in March killed 145 people at a concert hall in Moscow in the most deadly terror attack in Russia for two decades.

IS has repeatedly pledged to target Russia over its support of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who has waged a military campaign to quash the group in the Middle East.