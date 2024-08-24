Saturday, August 24, 2024
Several Peshawar labs sealed in surprise inspection

Our Staff Reporter
August 24, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   A surprise inspection of medical laboratories in Peshawar was conducted on Friday by the district administration in collaboration with a team from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KP HCC). Several laboratories were sealed, and corruption charges were imposed.

The inspection, carried out in accordance with provincial government orders, targeted laboratories approved by the Gulf Coordination Council, including Inam Medical Center, Al-Ameer Medical Diagnostic Center, and Medical Diagnostic Center. These laboratories were providing medical testing facilities to workers traveling to Gulf countries.

Major discrepancies were found in lab results at the Medical Diagnostic Center, leading to the sealing of the laboratory. The case has been referred to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission Council for further disciplinary action, with legal action to follow.

The crackdown aims to ensure the accuracy and reliability of medical testing facilities, particularly for workers traveling abroad. The district administration and health authorities are committed to taking strict action against any laboratories found to be engaging in fraudulent practices.

