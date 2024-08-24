Shadman’s 93 anchors Bangladesh as Pakistan bowlers struggle on Day 3

LAHORE - Bangladesh’s opening batter Shadman Islam played a crucial innings of 93, guiding his team to a strong position on day three of the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Despite falling just short of his century, Shadman’s efforts helped Bangladesh close the day at 316 for five, trailing Pakistan’s first innings total of 448 for six declared by 132 runs. Shadman’s dismissal at 199 for four, bowled by Mohammad Ali, momentarily stalled Bangladesh’s momentum.

However, an unbroken 98-run partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim (55) and Litton Das (52) in the final session revitalized the visitors’ innings. The duo capitalized on a weary Pakistan bowling attack, adding 117 runs in just 26 overs, with Mushfiqur’s 122-ball knock featuring seven boundaries and Litton’s aggressive 58-ball innings including eight fours and a six.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh resumed their innings at 27 for no loss but soon found themselves in trouble at 53 for two. Shadman, alongside Mominul Haque, steadied the ship with a vital 94-run stand for the third wicket. Mominul contributed a solid 50 off 76 balls before Khurram Shahzad dismantled his off-stump, leaving the Bangladesh innings at a delicate juncture. Pakistan’s bowlers faced a challenging day on a pitch that had significantly flattened out since the first day. Khurram Shahzad was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for 47 runs, while Saim Ayub, on his Test debut, made an immediate impact by dismissing Shakib Al Hasan for 15 in his first over. Fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi struggled to make inroads, with Naseem being the most expensive, recording figures of 1-77 from 20 overs. Shaheen remained wicketless after 18 overs, conceding 55 runs.

As the match progresses into day four, Bangladesh will aim to further reduce the deficit, while Pakistan will look for early breakthroughs to regain control. The contest remains finely balanced, with both teams eyeing a potential lead that could be decisive in this Test match.