Saturday, August 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shaheen Afridi celebrates birth of baby boy with cradle gesture

Shaheen Afridi celebrates birth of baby boy with cradle gesture
M Zawar
7:43 PM | August 24, 2024
Sports

Pakistan's star fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, celebrated the birth of his baby boy with a special cradle gesture after claiming a wicket in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh.

After struggling to find his rhythm, Shaheen finally took his first wicket by getting Hasan Mahmud caught behind. He bowled a well-placed length delivery on middle and leg, which Hasan attempted to hit over mid-wicket but only managed to edge, allowing Rizwan to complete the catch with a diving effort.

Marking the joyous occasion, Shaheen celebrated the wicket with a cradle gesture to honor his newborn son, Ali Yar, who was born earlier in the day. Shaheen and his wife, Ansha Afridi, welcomed their first child on Saturday. The cricketer received an outpouring of congratulations from teammates and fans on social media.

Tags:

M Zawar

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1724472018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024