Shaheen Afridi celebrates birth of baby boy with cradle gesture

Pakistan's star fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, celebrated the birth of his with a special cradle gesture after claiming a wicket in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh.

After struggling to find his rhythm, Shaheen finally took his first wicket by getting Hasan Mahmud caught behind. He bowled a well-placed length delivery on middle and leg, which Hasan attempted to hit over mid-wicket but only managed to edge, allowing Rizwan to complete the catch with a diving effort.

Marking the joyous occasion, Shaheen celebrated the wicket with a cradle gesture to honor his newborn son, Ali Yar, who was born earlier in the day. Shaheen and his wife, Ansha Afridi, welcomed their first child on Saturday. The cricketer received an outpouring of congratulations from teammates and fans on social media.