Shaheen Shah Afridi, wife Ansha welcome first child

Pakistan's star fast bowler, , and his wife, , have joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ali Yar. The happy news was shared by the Afridi family on social media, sparking an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and well-wishers around the world.

Cricketers and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also joined in celebrating the couple's new addition, offering their heartfelt congratulations to the proud new parents.

Speculation about the couple expecting their first child surfaced in July, with Pakistan's red-ball coach, Jason Gillespie, hinting that Shaheen might miss the Test series against Bangladesh to be with his wife for the birth. "Shaheen may miss the Bangladesh Test matches due to the arrival of his child," Gillespie was quoted saying at the time. "We can give him some rest if he wishes to stay with his wife until then," he added.

Currently, Pakistan is engaged in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, with the first Test kicking off in Rawalpindi on August 21. Shaheen is set to travel to Karachi after the conclusion of the first match to reunite with his family, before returning to the team ahead of the second Test on August 30.

got engaged to Ansha, the second-eldest daughter of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi, in 2021. Their nikah was held in a private ceremony in February last year, followed by a week of wedding festivities and Ansha's rukhsati in September 2023.

Shaheen recently penned a heartwarming anniversary message to his wife, referring to her as his "lifeline," adding to the joy surrounding their growing family.

