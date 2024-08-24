Saturday, August 24, 2024
SHC orders return of underage girl to parents after forced marriage

INP
August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh High Court has directed the investigating officer to record the statement of a minor girl who was allegedly abducted and

forcibly married and ordered her immediate return to her parents.

During the hearing, officials from the shelter home presented the girl before the court. The girl testified that the accused, Rafaqat, had threatened her and  taken her to Sialkot, where he forcibly married her. After hearing her statement, the court instructed the investigating officer to officially record her testimony and ensure that she is handed over to her  parents. The court also concluded the hearing on the petition seeking the girl’s recovery.

The petition stated that last year, a 13-year-old girl was abducted from New Karachi by a neighbor named Rafaqat, who took her to Sialkot and forced her into marriage. The case of her abduction was registered at the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station.

Coordinated operation launched against dacoits in Katcha area day after 12 cops martyred

