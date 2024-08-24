Saturday, August 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Short-term inflation eases by 0.10pc

APP
August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.10 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on August 22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday. According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 321.72 points as compared to 322.03 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.69 per cent. The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. Likewise, SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732, witnessed decrease of 0.24 per cent and went down to 310.29 points from last week’s 311.04 points.

The SPI for the consumption groups of Rs 17,732-22,888 ; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 decreased by 0.22 percent, 0.15; 0.12 percent and 0.05 percent respectively. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.18%) items increased, 9 (17.64%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained stable. The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis, included tomatoes (21.96%), wheat flour (2.77%), bananas (2.08%), onions (1.70%), sugar (1.43%), chicken (1.25%), pulse masoor (1.00%) and bread (0.61%).

Coordinated operation launched against dacoits in Katcha area day after 12 cops martyred

The commodities, which recorded major increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis, included eggs (6.10%), pulse gram (6.05%), potatoes (2.41%), cooked daal (0.89%), cooked beef (0.74%), mustard oil (0.63%), beef (0.47%), shirting (0.43%), milk fresh (0.39%) and LPG (0.16%). On yearly basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included wheat flour (36.12%), chilies powder (17.78%), electricity charges for q1 (16.91%), cooking oil 5 litre (10.50%), petrol (10.07%), sugar (9.62%), diesel (9.22%), rice basmati broken (8.88%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (7.63%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (6.51%) and mustard oil (4.00%). The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis, included gas charges for q1 (570.00%), onions (79.51%), pulse gram (51.34%), tomatoes (28.10%), powered milk (26.14%), gents sandal (25.01%), beef (23.89%), pulse moong (23.88%), shirting (23.61%), garlic (22.84%), salt powder (21.36%) and georgette (15.18%).

Govt mulls shutting down utility stores across country

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1724395851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024