Special measures taken to eradicate polio in Gujro Union Council, says Commissioner

KARACHI - Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi visited the Emergency Response Unit established for Polio Eradication in Gujro Union Council chaired an evening meeting there on Thursday and later visited accompanied Deputy Commissioner east Shehzad Fazal Abbasi the outreach site to inspect the vaccination through jet injector in Noor Muhammad Goth in Gujro on Friday .

He reviewed the performance and said that polio eradication is a national cause, and eliminating polio virus from Gujro is a challenge that requires coordinated and vigorous efforts.

He said that there has been a decrease in polio cases in Gujro in recent days, which is the result of ongoing efforts and actions, and will surely yield positive results. He emphasised the need for a national spirit to eradicate polio from the country.

The meeting was briefed by the Coordinator of the Emergency Response Unit, Syed Qaim Akbar, on the efforts being made to eradicate polio.

The Commissioner was informed that Gujro is the most sensitive and affected union council, and recently two environmental samples were taken, both of which were positive. The meeting was attended by the Coordinator of the Karachi Polio Task Force, Saud Yaqoob, the Team Leader of UNICEF Sindh, Azim Khawaja, and members of the polio team and social mobilizers.

The meeting was informed that on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, special measures have been taken to eradicate polio in Gujro Union Council, including providing clean drinking water to the people, installing 6 RO plants, improving the drainage system, and establishing a better health facility at Jannat Gul Hospital for children and their parents. With the support of UNICEF, a special maternity home and nutrition consultation units have been established to protect the health of mothers and children.ax