Stock market gains 8 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday and gained 08.01 points, showing a slight positive change of 0.01 percent, closing at 78,801.43 points against 78,793.41points on the last working day. A total of 682,409,886 shares were traded during the day as compared to 804,261,249 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs18.168 billion against Rs16.975 billion on the last trading day. As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 192 of them recorded gains and 199 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 81,711,384 shares at Rs10.92 per share, K-Electric Limited with 71,849,431 shares at Rs4.43 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 36,736,701 shares at Rs4.15 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs323.00 per share price, closing at Rs17,500.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs172.40 rise in its per share price to Rs1,896.40.

Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs25.24 per share closing at Rs1,703.64, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs24.43 decline to close at Rs466.82.