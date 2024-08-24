Ton-up Smith puts England in command against Sri Lanka

MANCHESTER - England finally saw off Angelo Mathews as they pressed for victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Old Trafford on Friday. Sri Lanka were 204-6 in their second innings at stumps on the third day of this three-match series, a lead of 82 runs with just four wickets standing and two days left to play. But there was a worrying sign for England shortly before the close when express fast bowler Mark Wood, whose career has been blighted by injuries, went off two balls into his 11th over. Two balls later, however, part-time spinner Joe Root, completing Wood’s over, induced tailender Milan Rathnayake (10) to hole out in the deep after the debutant paceman had made an impressive 72 in the first innings. Sri Lanka were in dire trouble at 1-2 before lunch on Friday after conceding a first-innings deficit of over a hundred runs as Jamie Smith broke a 94-year-old record by becoming the youngest England wicketkeeper to score a Test century. But Mathews, out for a duck in Sri Lanka’s first-innings 236, kept England at bay with a fine 65 while receiving sound support from Kamindu Mendis, who was 56 not out at the close of play.Dinesh Chandimal, who retired hurt on 10 after a 93 mph (149 kmh) delivery from Wood jagged back into his right thumb, was unbeaten on 20. Both Mathews and Kamindu Mendis were dropped, with paceman Matthew Potts recalled after England captain Ben Stokes was ruled out with a torn hamstring the unlucky bowler on both occasions. But Mathews, floored by Root at first slip on 65, was unable to cash in, with Potts holding a chance at point off Chris Woakes.Mathews, whose superb 160 at Headingley back in 2014 guided Sri Lanka to a series win in England, faced 145 balls, including two fours and a six.