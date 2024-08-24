Two real brothers among three shot dead over property dispute

SHIKARPUR - Three people including two real brothers were over property dispute here on Friday, police said. According to details, the incident took place at Shahi Bagh road in Lakhi Dar police station jurisdiction in Shikarpur where armed men of Lehar community sprayed bullets at rivals with whom they were in dispute over ownership of a piece of land leaving them critically injured. The attackers fled the scene and three people injured in the firing were rushed to civil hospital where they succumbed to their wounds during treatment. The deceased included two real brothers Nadir Lehar, Mirza Lehar and another person Shakeel Lehar. The bodies were handed over to heirs after legal formalities and police after registering a case against the assailants started raids for their arrest.