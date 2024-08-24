UNICEF, PDMA Punjab organise workshop

LAHORE - The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab organized a workshop on Friday focused on rehabilitation and relief activities for communities affected by natural disasters. The workshop was attended by representatives from national and international private organizations, civil society, and various government departments. Discussions centered around disaster-affected communities and ways to further improve the feedback mechanism system. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia informed the participants about the work of the PDMA and expressed his gratitude to UNICEF and other participants for their support in organizing this important workshop. He emphasized that the protection of life and property during natural calamities is the first priority of the PDMA. “In line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, preparations have been accelerated in terms of risk reduction. An early warning system is crucial to managing natural calamities. An integrated early warning system can prevent the loss of life and property. In the recent floods in Rajanpur, the early warning system and advance arrangements ensured the safety of citizens,” he added. He further stated that no institution, province, or country can cope with natural disasters alone, emphasizing that communities should be empowered to directly participate in disaster management. Through community feedback mechanisms, any identified deficiencies will be addressed, he added.