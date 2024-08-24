Urdu to serve as bridge of communication

Khyber - Urdu should be the language of instruction and communication in educational institutions, as it will serve as a bridge of communication for future generations.

These views were expressed by the Director General of Idara-e-Farog-e-Qaumi Zaban (The National Language Promotion Department), Dr Saleem Mazhar, during his visit to Afridi School and College, Bara, on Friday. He was accompanied by Director General Iqbaliyat, Dr Abd-ur-Rauf Rafiqi.

Dr Mazhar emphasized that it is the core responsibility of relevant authorities to educate the new generation about the importance of the national language. He stated that nations that value their mother tongue and preserve their culture and norms are the ones leading the developed world. He added that if the people of the country wish to conserve their heritage and rich civilization, they should adopt Urdu as the medium of instruction and communication.

He praised the management and teaching staff of the institution for imparting education in Urdu despite the prevailing unfavorable conditions. He also noted that the institution’s students had achieved a record number of qualifications in pre-admission tests for professional colleges, which speaks to its efficiency and potential to become a beacon of knowledge in the area.

Earlier, the visiting guests inspected various sections of the institution, and the Managing Director of Afridi School and College, Bara, Jamil Afridi, presented them with the institution’s annual report.