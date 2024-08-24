Urgent Need for Better Sports Infrastructure

Arshad Nadeem has truly become a national hero for Pakistan. His remarkable achievements have earned him well-deserved respect and recognition. His success is a testament to his hard work and determination, turning what seemed impossible into reality. The current support and investment in him are encouraging and provide significant motivation. This backing may also help improve his financial situation through the rewards he is receiving.

However, his story highlights a broader issue: the lack of facilities and support for athletes in Pakistan. While Arshad Nadeem is a standout talent, many others with similar potential have not received the necessary support and opportunities. The question arises as to why such support wasn’t provided during their early struggles. It is crucial to reflect on how we can better support and develop sports talent in our country, fostering future Olympians and enhancing our overall sports infrastructure.

IFTIKHAR ALAM,

Karachi.