From 2000 to 2024, Pakistan, a nation overflowing with potential, has been ensnared in a relentless cycle of crisis. With strategic geopolitical positioning, a young and dynamic population, and abundant natural resources, Pakistan should be a success story. Yet, it finds itself grappling with economic collapse, social disintegration, and political chaos. Why? Why is Pakistan at war with itself?

Pakistan’s geographic location, a strategic goldmine, has become a curse. At the heart of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, Pakistan should be a hub of commerce and culture. Instead, it has become a battleground for geopolitical games. Endless tension with India over Kashmir, entanglement in Afghanistan’s turmoil, and a tumultuous relationship with the United States have transformed this potential advantage into a nightmare. The so-called war on terror has bled the country dry, claiming countless lives and draining economic resources.

Pakistan’s involvement in the Afghan conflict has been particularly devastating. The influx of refugees, the rise of militancy, and the economic toll have severely destabilised the nation. The constant state of conflict has diverted resources away from development and into a seemingly endless war effort. This geopolitical quagmire has not only strained Pakistan’s economy but has also fractured its social fabric, leading to increased violence and insecurity within its borders.

Let’s not mince words—Pakistan’s economy is in shambles. Despite rich natural resources, including coal, gas, and fertile land, the country is crippled by corruption, mismanagement, and a lack of vision. Reliance on foreign aid and crippling loans has led Pakistan into a debt trap from which it seems unable to escape. The industrial sector is hampered by energy shortages, uncompetitive pricing, and erratic policies, while the SME sector, which could be the backbone of the economy, is stifled by bureaucratic red tape and limited access to credit. Unemployment and underemployment are rampant, fuelling widespread poverty and despair.

The agricultural sector, once the pride of the nation, is also in decline. Outdated farming techniques, water scarcity, and poor infrastructure have diminished agricultural productivity. Farmers struggle to make ends meet because of inconsistent government policies, such as fixing the wheat price at Rs. 4,000 while growers were forced to sell wheat at Rs. 2,800 per mound, shattering their confidence. We have failed to follow China’s expertise in agriculture to increase yields, and the rural economy suffers. This has led to mass migration to urban areas, creating slums and exacerbating urban poverty.

Foreign investors are wary, seeing Pakistan as a high-risk environment. The fluctuating policies and political instability, coupled with an insecure environment, make it difficult for businesses to thrive. The lack of a clear economic vision has left the nation floundering, unable to harness its potential and achieve sustainable growth.

Corruption is the cancer eating away at Pakistan. High-profile scandals and the blatant looting of public resources have alienated citizens from the political process. This widespread disillusionment breeds apathy and extremism as people search for alternatives to a system they perceive as irredeemably corrupt.

The political landscape is marked by nepotism and patronage. Political parties often prioritise loyalty over competence, leading to a governance crisis. Key institutions are weakened by politicisation, and the bureaucracy is inefficient and corrupt, with political affiliations linked to major political parties. This has created a vicious cycle where political instability begets economic instability, further eroding public trust.

Socially, Pakistan is a land of stark contradictions. A rich cultural heritage and a resilient, hospitable population are overshadowed by rampant illiteracy, gender inequality, and sectarian violence. The education system is a national disgrace, with millions of children out of school and those attending receiving a substandard education. This educational void ensures that the country remains bereft of the skilled workforce necessary for progress.

Gender inequality is a national shame. Despite some progress, women in Pakistan continue to face monumental barriers in education, employment, and political participation. Gender-based violence is widespread, and cultural norms severely restrict women’s freedoms and opportunities. Sectarian and ethnic violence is tearing the country apart. Sunni-Shia tensions, along with conflicts involving ethnic groups like the Baloch and Pashtuns, have resulted in countless deaths and deep societal fractures. These divisions are often exploited by political and religious leaders for their gain, perpetuating a vicious cycle of violence and mistrust. The rise of extremism is another blight on Pakistan’s social landscape. Radical ideologies have taken root, often fuelled by poverty, lack of education, and disenfranchisement. Extremist groups exploit the vulnerable, leading to a cycle of violence and terror that further destabilises the nation.

Breaking free from this chaotic existence requires bold and decisive action. Economic reform is not just necessary; it is a matter of survival. Pakistan must focus on sustainable development, infrastructure improvement, and creating a business-friendly environment. Reducing dependency on foreign aid by fostering self-reliance through agricultural and industrial growth is crucial. Transparency and accountability in governance are non-negotiable if corruption is to be eradicated and public trust restored.

Education must be revolutionised. Investing in quality education for all, especially girls, and aligning vocational training with market needs will equip the younger generation with the skills necessary to drive the country forward. Education reform is not just about increasing literacy rates; it’s about creating a culture of critical thinking, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Politically, strengthening democratic institutions and enforcing the rule of law is paramount. Allocating additional funds for education must take priority over doling out development funds to MNAs and MPAs. The military should remain confined to its operational role, as COAS Pak Army General Asim Munir has emphasised many times, but internal security and law and order situations with a volatile security environment are draining military resources. The whole nation must stand behind the armed forces to counter terrorism.

Socially, addressing gender inequality and promoting women’s rights are imperative. Empowering women through education and employment can have a transformative effect on society. Additionally, fostering interfaith and interethnic harmony through dialogue and inclusive policies can mitigate sectarian and ethnic tensions.

Pakistan’s journey from 2000 to 2024 is a testament to a nation at war with itself. However, the resilience and talent of its people offer hope for a better future. By confronting its challenges head-on and implementing comprehensive reforms, Pakistan can emerge from this crisis stronger and more united. The path forward is fraught with challenges, but with determination and genuine commitment, Pakistan can transform into a country where dreams are not just dreamed but realised. It’s time for Pakistan to stop being its own worst enemy and start living up to its immense potential. The battle for Pakistan’s soul is far from over, but the fight must continue with unwavering resolve. A stable political government with the will and resources can lead the country out of economic crises and counter enemy narratives that seek to create a divide between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan. This is only possible if the nation remains united in defeating these divisive narratives.

Brigadier (R) Haris Nawaz

The writer is a defence and security analyst. He can be reached at Harisnawaz01@hotmail.com.