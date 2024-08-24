Workshop reviews MSDS for hospitals

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission, in collaboration with the USAID-funded Building Healthy Families (BHF) program, organized a two-day consultative workshop on August 21-22, 2024, in Swat. The event was supported by Pathfinder International and Chemonics International.

The workshop aimed to review the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) for Category 1 hospitals, with active participation from healthcare professionals, administrators, policymakers, and community representatives. Key topics such as patient care, hospital management, infection control, and quality improvement were discussed in depth to align these standards with the healthcare needs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Ikram Ghani, Chairman of the Board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission, was the Chief Guest at the event and inaugurated the workshop with insightful remarks. Muhammad Hamayun, a member of the Board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission, served as the Guest of Honor.

Through this workshop, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing healthcare standards and providing high-quality medical services to the public. All stakeholders expressed their dedication to continuing efforts to improve the healthcare sector.

The mission of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission is to improve healthcare facilities in the province and ensure that every citizen has access to quality and affordable medical services. Activities like this workshop are crucial steps toward achieving this goal.