Zaman Park clash: ATC remands PTI MPA in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sheikh Imtiaz to police on 10-day physical remand in Zaman Park clash case. Earlier, the police produced the MPA before ATC Judge Irfan Haider and sought a 30-day physical remand. The investigation officer submitted that the accused was named in a supplementary statement and that his custody was required for recovery of clubs and a mobile phone. However, the MPA’s counsel opposed the remand plea, stating that the police had arrested his client in a fake case. After hearing arguments from both parties, the court reserved its verdict on the remand plea for a short time. Later, the court, announcing the verdict, handed the MPA over to the police on a 10-day physical remand and ordered his production upon the expiration of the remand term on December 2. The Racecourse police had registered a case against Sheikh Imtiaz and other PTI activists on charges of clashing with the police during an operation for the arrest of the PTI founder at Zaman Park.