Zaman Park clash: ATC remands PTI MPA in police custody

Our Staff Reporter
August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sheikh Imtiaz to police on 10-day physical remand in Zaman Park clash case. Earlier, the police produced the MPA before ATC Judge Irfan Haider and sought a 30-day physical remand. The investigation officer submitted that the accused was named in a supplementary statement and that his custody was required for recovery of clubs and a mobile phone. However, the MPA’s counsel opposed the remand plea, stating that the police had arrested his client in a fake case. After hearing arguments from both parties, the court reserved its verdict on the remand plea for a short time.  Later, the court, announcing the verdict, handed the MPA over to the police on a 10-day physical remand and ordered his production upon the expiration of the remand term on December 2. The Racecourse police had registered a case against Sheikh Imtiaz and other PTI activists on charges of clashing with the police during an operation for the arrest of the PTI founder at Zaman Park.

KP Governor thanks PM for construction of Dera-Rajanpur Road

