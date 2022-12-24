Share:

The 146th birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed tomorrow with renewed pledge to uphold his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

The day will dawn tomorrow with special prayers for security, progress and prosperity of the country.

The national flag will be hoisted on major government buildings throughout the country.

Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote the ideals and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regard to rule of law, the supremacy of the constitution, and upholding of democracy.

Public and private departments will hold a variety of events including seminars, conferences, competitions and discussion programs to highlight the messages and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.