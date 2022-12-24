Share:

LAHORE - President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Rehmat Ali Hasnie has announced that the Bank will work on several sports projects in collaboration with Commis­sioner Karachi and also fully support the 4th Commis­sioner Karachi Marathon.

Karim Akram Khan, Shahzad Karimi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Ah­mad Pasha were also pres­ent on this occasion. The NBP chief said: “The coun­try needs a healthy society and the youth of our country can bring a healthy revolu­tion through sports. Karachi has produced renowned in­ternational players for the country and it will continue to contribute in providing Pakistan more champions.”

He assured the Commis­sioner Karachi of full support in organizing the 4th Com­missioner Karachi Marathon in a trend-setting manner. He also gave suggestions for organizing other sports in­cluding historic camel race, which was organized by the NBP in 1995. Karim Akram offered the Commissioner Karachi to be an ambassador of NBP Sports Complex and organize sports events there.

Iqbal Memon informed the NBP high-ups about the sports competitions and activities, organized dur­ing his tenure. “On January 29, the 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon will be organized in a historic man­ner in which about 25,000 people will participate in different categories.”