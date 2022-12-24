Share:

The recent activities of Zulfkar Bhutto (Jr) reflect that he is a true people’s leader. His austerity indicates that he belongs to the common man. He sympathizes with the deprived class and stands in their support as their only guardian. His grandfather Zulfkar Ali Bhutto is well known to the people of Pakistan as president and later on a prime minister who was executed in the controversial case of the murder of Nawab Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

What compels me to pen-down the versatile nature of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto(Jr) is the fact that he is proving a public figure with social leadership qualities. Though his intention is not to join the politics and play his role as opportunist future leader.His intellectual wit and social activities portray him as a humanitarian. He champions the cause of humanity first.

During flood in Sindh, he came out barefoot to help the people and provide them all useful support to save their lives. His art attracts the world as a unique artist who unhesitantly invites the art lovers and renowned world scholars to come for pleasure and joy. He is promoting sindhi culture and beautifies the artefact tools of handicraft made by sindhi people. He displays the true picture of Indus Valley civilization to the world.

Zulfkar Bhutto(Jr) is becoming a voice of the oppressed, underprivileged and down trodden class. He prefers Jea Awam rather than Jea Bhutto. His such noble character is the epitome of a true human. He is a role model for the rest of the feudals and elite class who are representing a dominant society. I being a citizen and true supporter of democracy desire him as future leader of the Pakistan.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO,

Larkana.