LAHORE - Record-holder opening batter Abid Ali has started knocking at the selectors’ doors as he smashed second century in the Cricket Association Challenge 2022-23 that helped Central Punjab thump Northern by 7 wickets at the TMC Ground. Central Punjab chased 235 in 37.2 overs with the righthander Test cricketer, Abid Ali, smashing 11 fours and three sixes to score sparkling 102 off 95 balls. Abdul Samad struck unbeaten 51 off 35. Northern managed 234-9 in 50 overs as Ali Asfand clinched 6-52. Aqib Shah and Jamal Anwar made half-centuries. Balochistan’s Basit Ali and M Azeem Ghumman struck 132-run opening partnership to script 7-wicket win over Southern Punjab at KCCA Stadium. Basit scored unbeaten 114 while Azeem made 88. Southern Punjab were lifted to 236-8 by Yousuf Babar’s 115 and Ali Imran’s 65. Jalat Khan took 3 wickets while Gohar and Zainullah 2 wickets each. KP defeated Sindh by 6 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana as Maaz Sadaqat made unbeaten 73. Sindh were bowled out for 147 in 34.2 overs. Zeeshan Ahmed bagged 3-38.