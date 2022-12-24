Share:

LAHORE All-rounder Mubasir Khan’s extraordinary run in the Pakistan Cup 2022-23 continued on Friday as the 20-year-old smashed his second century in the tournament before picking up four wickets to engineer Northern’s 23-run win over Central Punjab. Northern were lifted to 303-7 in 50 overs as Mubasir blasted unbeaten 102 off 62 after his captain Umar Amin elected to bat. Opener Haider Ali also played well and scored 87-ball 77 and Zeeshan Malik made 41. Leg-spinner Usama Mir grabbed 4-45. Central Punjab were bowled out for 280 in 47.5 overs. Tayyab Tahir and Ahmed Shehzad scored half-centuries posting 61 and 54, respectively, before they fell to Mubasir, who also accounted for Qasim Akram and Aamer Yamin and returned 4-51. Northern’s Saad Nasim and Usman Shinwari picked up three and two wickets. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rolled over Sindh by four wickets at the UBL Sports Complex. Sindh were bowled out for 233 in 42.2 overs while KP ticked off the target in 36.1 overs. Balochistan chased down Southern Punjab’s 219 with six wickets in hand at the NBP Sports Complex.