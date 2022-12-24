Share:

MULTAN - The annual chrysanthemum (Gul-e-Dawoodi) exhibition organised by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in connection with winter festival opened at Qasim park Fort Qasim Bagh here on Friday. Secretary Housing South Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhry and Commissioner Multan division Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry inaugurated the annual Gul-e-Dawoodi exhibition. On this occasion, DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan, Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua, Vice Chairman PHA Malik Amjad Abbas, Deputy Secretary Zahid Iqbal and Director Admin and Finance Muhammad Akhtar Mondhea were also present. Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Housing Muhammad Asif Chaudhary termed the exhibition a good omen to provide recreational activities to citizens. He said,”The winter festival will help to raise the awareness of flowers and other activities among the people. “ Commissioner Multan Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry said that it was need to promote plantation of useful trees along with flowers. He asked officials to make plantation in green belts and parks by implementing vision of Green Multan. DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan said, “They will continue providing such entertaining and healthy activities to people of all ages.” He further said that spring festival would also be celebrated effectively like Gule-Dawoodi exhibition