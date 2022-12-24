Share:

LAHORE - Top seed Aqeel Khan will take on second seed Muhammad Shoaib in the men’s singles final of 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 after winning their respective semifinals at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Friday. Aqeel beat Muzammil Murtaza 7-5, 6-1 while Shoaib routed M Abid 6-2, 6-2. In ladies’ singles first semifinal, Sarah Mehboob beat Natalia Zaman 6-2, 6-1 to set final clash against Wapda’s Noor Malik, who thumped Meheq Khokhar 6-2, 6-3. In U-14 boys singles QFs, Amir Mazari, Abubakar Talha, Abdul Basit and Sameer Zaman emerged as winners. In girls U-14 singles semis, Soha Ali and Zunaisha Noor were winners. In boys/girls U-12 QFs, Hajra, Razik Sultan, Hassan Usmani and Abdur Rehman were triumphant. In men’s 45+ doubles semis, ZTBL’s Rashid Malik/ Israr Gul and Mahmood Khan/ Azeem Khan were victorious