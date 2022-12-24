Share:

LAHORE-In celebration of the Christmas festivities, Avari Hotel Lahore held its annual Christmas carol singing on Friday, 23rd December 2022 at 4:00pm on the grand glass staircase.

As well as a selection of well-known carols and seasonal music by the enthusiastic children, there was a special feature of Jingle Bells. Christmas classics were interwoven with enchanting new holiday music by children from St Antony School. This tradition embraces the start of the holiday season for many people in Lahore.

During the whole festive month Avari Hotel Lahore will be decorated in traditional Christmas décor, with a Christmas tree, ginger bread house and a range of Christmas cakes and goodies displayed in the lobby.

The hotel invites guests to indulge in the magical moments of the holiday with a special Christmas dinner served at Kim’s on 24th December and Sunday brunch on 25th December. Other restaurants like Dynasty and Fujiyama will also be celebrating Christmas through a line-up of scrumptious menus. Avari Hotel is a famous reputable five-star hotel that provides high quality hospitality and the best food in town.