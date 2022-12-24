Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati on Saturday filed a bail petition in the Islamabad High Court in controversial tweets case.

The petition has been filed by Mr Swati’s counsel Babar Awan. He has made the Federal Investigation Agency s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing and the federal government respondents in the case. The PTI leader seeks post-arrest bail till the trial in the case is completed.

Earlier this week, a special court in the federal capital turned down the bail plea filed by the PTI senator in the controversial remarks case.

Special Judge Central Azam Khan announced the verdict stating that the PTI stalwart committed the same office twice, hence, his bail petition was denied. The special judge, in his six-page decision, said the PTI leader attempted to incite the public against army officers. The decision further said the tweets shared by Mr Swati were retweeted many times by the public and he could face a minimum seven-year jail term or a maximum life imprisonment.

The judgement said as the PTI leader repeated the offence, his bail application was rejected.