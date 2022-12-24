Share:

PESHAWAR - PRCS chairman Sardar Shahid Laghari and Merged Areas PRCS chairman Asif Khan Mehsud inaugurated the state-of-the-art newly constructed building of the basic health unit (BHU) Chagmalai in district South Waziristan. Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Laghari said that PRCS is assisting the conflicted areas through our movement partners. He said that the BHU building in Chagmalai was built at a cost of $11 million with 8 rooms constructed to help the local communities by offering free health services. Additionally, he claimed that both male and female LHVs, psychologists, doctors, child facilitators, and hygiene promoters had been hired for the best services. The Basic Health Unit, which has been built to international standards, has also been equipped with free medicines, ambulance service, and a playground for kids. More than 32000 patients were facilitated before the inauguration of the newly constructed building, he added. Asif Mehsud, Chairman of PRCS Merged Areas, while addressing the ceremony said that psychologists have also been appointed in 7 other PRCS-supported BHUs, including Chagmalai & Baloch Kot BHU. He also said the provision of clean water and distribution of hygiene kits and chairs are being supplied. Waziristan is a backward area, and we have to serve such communities by providing basic health facilities, he added. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Serwakai, Umar Khitab, tribal elders, and local communities also participated in the ceremony while the Maliks of Chagmali areas highly appreciated the health services of PRCS.