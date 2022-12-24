Share:

ISLAMABAD - Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has decided to unblock the cards of the genuine beneficiaries’ which were removed by the previous government from the beneficiaries list ‘terming them ineligible for the programme’. Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is starting survey for the registration of deserving candidates across the country to enter genuine beneficiaries to the programme as people badly affected by the flood, Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Pakistan Faisal Karim Kundi said while talking to media here. Kundi said that BISP board has given approval to open the majority of those cards which were blocked by previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. It is worth to mention here that the PTI government had expelled 820,165 beneficiaries from the database of Benazir Income Support Programme. Interestingly, 2543 government officials of Grade-17 to Grade-21 were also receiving the BISP income support. Faisal Karim Kundi said the department has been re-examining the cases of beneficiaries expelled from BISP in the past and majority of genuine beneficiaries will be included again. He further said that most of the government officials, who were getting the amount as beneficiary, also challenged their termination in courts and courts in some cases gave relief to them as former management had fired most of them from job without giving chance of personal hearing. BISP is launching a dynamic survey across the country next month to check the actual beneficiaries as people badly affected by the flood. This dynamic survey would be different from the previous one as we will establish centres in Tehsil or districts in flood affected areas and we will ensure transparency in registration, he added. The minister of state said that the federal government has also disbursed Rs70 billion in flood affected areas to give relief to people.