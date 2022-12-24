Share:

QUETTA - Quetta division Commissioner Suhailur Rehman Baloch on Fri­day highlighted the importance of the digital census and said this would help for better plan­ning in various sectors.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the training session organised by the Federal Bureau of Statistics regarding the 7th Digital Census here. All the enu­merator trainers should carry out the census as a national duty and better give thorough train­ing to the enumerators so that better data could be obtained through the census, he added.

He further said that the cen­sus was very important for other sectors including politi­cal and economic fields, saying that the provincial government would continue to cooperate with the relevant department in this regard. In the end, the Director of the Federal Insti­tute of Statistics Muhammad Suhaib thanked the Commis­sioner for gracing the occasion.