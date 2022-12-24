Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Captain (Retired) Usman Younis has successfully revived sports activities in the federal capital as the city managers have successfully organized six different events in just one month. In the past, the performance of the city chief was usually described with progress upon development projects alone, however, Mr. Usman has the added credit of successfully pursuing sports and leisure activities for the first time in Islamabad. Though, the Directorate of Sports, Culture and Tourism is not directly under his supervision as it is under the administrative control of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad being administrator of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad but under his active supervision a visible change is witnessed in the last one month. The revival of sport activities started in the city from the third week of November by organizing the first ever Chief Commissioner Football League followed by one after another sports events on every weekend. The events include Chief Commissioner Chess Tournament on last weekend of November, Chief Commissioner Scrabble Championship on the first weekend of December, Chief Commissioner Boxing Championship in the second weekend of December, and Board Games Championship on the third weekend of December while now the Women BasketBall Tournament is going to be held on this weekend. Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman while talking to The Nation has informed that the sports activities will be made a regular feature and the concerned quarters are preparing sports calendar with the help of different sports associations to organize such events on yearly basis. Meanwhile, the Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA also opted a novel way to congratulate brotherly countries on their national days by doing special lightning arrangements at Shakarparian that reflect the flag colors of different countries. Explaining the rationale behind starting this practice, Mr. Usman said it is a basic courtesy being extended to the brotherly counties. He said federal capitals all over the world display such kind diplomatic gestures, which show hospitality and are a source of brotherhood. The city managers have made such lightning arrangements to extend the warm wishes of the people of Pakistan on several occasions i.e. 51st National Day of the United Arab Emirates, 31st Independence Day of Kazakhstan, 52nd National Day of Oman and 99th Republic Day of Turkey. General public in their feedback on social media have welcomed these initiatives and they usually appreciate the chief commissioner Islamabad’s personal efforts in this regard.