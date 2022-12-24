Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Miranshah - North Waziristan and Tarbela on Friday. At Miranshah, COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to brave soldiers who laid lives while defending the motherland, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). COAS was briefed by field commanders on latest security situation in the area and response mechanisms to thwart terrorist threat. COAS also visited frontline troops deployed along Pakistan- Afghanistan border. While interacting with officers and men, COAS commended their professionalism, high morale and operational readiness. COAS said that Pak Army remains focused on evolving security situation and determined to take the battle to the terrorists and break nexus with their facilitators so as to ensure lasting peace through socioeconomic development. Pakistan Army will consolidate the hard earned peace, made possible by the supreme sacrifices of resilient Pakistani nation and LEAs. Later, COAS also visited HQ SSG Terbela. COAS met officers and men of SSG including the elite Zarrar Company whose soldiers gallantly acted in recent Bannu CTD complex operation as well as Aviation. COAS praised their indomitable spirit, sacrifices and commitment to the duty in various operations. COAS said that SSG is the pride of nation and it had proved its metal over the years. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Commander Peshawar Corps.