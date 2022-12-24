The Christian community of Pakistan will celebrate Christmas across the country on Sunday like elsewhere in the world.
In churches, special services will take place where prayers will be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.
2:25 PM | December 24, 2022
The Christian community of Pakistan will celebrate Christmas across the country on Sunday like elsewhere in the world.
In churches, special services will take place where prayers will be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.