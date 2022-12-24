Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pun­jab Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has said that all the Christian employ­ees serving in Punjab Police are valu­able asset of the department who will not only be given the best environment and equal opportunities for profes­sional development in the police ser­vice but also all measures will be taken for their welfare.

He expressed these views while ad­dressing a special ceremony in honor of Christian employees on the occasion of Christmas at the Central Police Office here on Friday. IG Punjab Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan cut Christmas cake and distributed ‘Eidi’ among Christian employees.

The IG Punjab ordered the forma­tion of a committee to take special measures for the welfare of minority employees. He said, “I pay tribute to all the Christian employees of the Punjab Police who perform their duties with complete honesty, integrity and dedi­cation.” He said that foolproof se­curity is being pro­vided for Christmas programs and wor­ship places across the province. All the Christian em­ployees serving in the Central Police Office participated in the ceremony decorated in their honour. The em­ployees thanked the IG Punjab for or­ganizing the Christmas ceremony and presented him with a bouquet of flow­ers. Amir Zulfiqar Khan said, “As the Chief of Punjab Police, I wish Christ­mas to all the Christian employees. Punjab Police is like a family and we all share in each other’s joys and sorrows equally.” Additional IG Operations, DIG Establishment, DIG Operations Punjab, AIG Admin and other officers were also present on the occasion. It is noteworthy that ceremonies are being held in honor of Christian employees in all re­gions and districts of the province, in which Eid gifts are being given to Christian employees. Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Friday issued orders to put security on high alert across the province in view of the recent incident of terrorism. He di­rected that the security arrangements of sensitive and public places should be tightened in all districts including the provincial capital Lahore. The IG Punjab directed the field officers of all districts to pay special attention to the security arrangements and directed RPOs and DPOs to further improve the security arrangements of impor­tant installations, places of worship, hospitals and parks in their con­cerned districts. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that search, sweep and combing operations should be speeded up in all districts and the checking process at inter-provincial and inter-district check posts should be made more ef­fective. The IG Punjab directed that the Special Branch and CTD should beef up the intelligence-based opera­tions and provide all possible sup­port to the district police teams in defeating the criminals.