Share:

LAHORE - The district administration has decided to set up five Christmas bazaars in the provincial capital on the occasion of Christmas. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali told media on Friday that around three Christmas bazaars were being set up in Tehsil Shalimar and two bazaars at Tehsil Model Town. Assistant com­missioners concerned will be the in-charge of the bazaars and responsible for all matters related to arrangements and others.