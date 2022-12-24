Share:

LAHORE - University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organized a Christmas cake cutting cere­mony for its Christian employees on the occasion of Christmas. Dean Faculty of Mechanical Engi­neering Prof. Dr. Nadeem Ahmad Mufti on behalf of Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sar­war participated as chief guest in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony Prof. Dr. Nadeem Ah­mad Mufti congratulated the Christian employees and the Christian community and expressed his gratitude towards them. He acknowledged the role of Christian employees and their contribu­tion for university. He stressed on the equality and promoting harmony among all the employees.

Registrar, Resident Officer, Senior Warden, and all staff members of estate office attended the ceremony. Sweets were also distributed among Christian employees by university staff.

CHRISTMAS CAKE CUTTING CEREMONY HELD AT RESCUE HEADQUARTERS

A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was orga­nized by employees of Emergency Services Acad­emy (ESA) and Emergency Services Headquarters here on Friday. Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer, Registrar Academy Dr Far­han Khalid, Head of Wings, Rescue Officers and Christian employees from Rescue Headquarters, Academy and District Lahore participated in the ceremony.