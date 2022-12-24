Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) has started special cleaning ar­rangements in the city on the occasion of Christmas. On the instructions of Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Manage­ment Company Mohammad Naeem Akhtar, the operation wing has prepared a plan to make Christian neighborhoods waste-free before the day of Christmas.

During the cleaning operation, all the small and big churches in the city will be cleaned and whitewashed. Before the day of Christ­mas, cleaning arrangements will be made on the paths of all recreational points in the city.