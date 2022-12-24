Share:

ISLAMABAD - The coalition government has succeeded in delaying the dissolution of the provincial assemblies led by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf spoiling PTI chief Imran Khan’s dream to force the government for early elections at least for the time being. According to the PTI plan, the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw assemblies would have been dissolved yesterday (December 23) followed by PTI lawmakers’ resignations from the national Assembly to put the federal government in an awkward position. As by-elections on vacated nA seats and for the two provincial assemblies were close to impossible, the PTI expected the federal government to call for early polls. But the federal government, spearheaded politically by Pakistan People’s Party supremo Asif Ali Zardari, played every card to undo the PTI plans and in the end succeeded to postpone the PTI plan. As Punjab governor Balighur Rehman de-notified Punjab chief Minister chaudhry Pervez elahi, the planned dissolution was effectively put on the backburner. Yesterday, the Lahore High court (LHc) restored the provincial cabinet and chaudhry Pervez elahi as the chief Minister after he assured the court that he would not dissolve the Punjab Assembly. The LHc wanted an undertaking from elahi that he would not dissolve the assembly as if he resorted to the move, it could deepen the ongoing political turmoil in the province. governor Balighur Rehman had de-notified the CM after he did not take a vote of confidence despite the passage of several hours. A five-member bench - headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and including Justices chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Asim Hafeez and Muzamil Akhtar Shabir - heard the case. Following the assurance of not dissolving the assembly from the cM elahi, the court reinstated him as chief minister. The LHc also issued notices to all the parties in the case and summoned them on January 11. PTI leaders had already confirmed that the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab were unlikely to be dissolved on December 23 and that the matter would extend into January because of a constitutional crisis in Punjab. Imran Khan last week had announced that he would seek to dissolve two provincial governments run by his party and coalition partners. Once that is done, he had said his party would also resign from the federal parliament that is run by the PML-n-led coalition government. This scenario would have vacated over 60 per cent of the parliamentary seats to make Khan’s snap polls case stronger. Khan has been demanding snap polls since he was ousted in April after he lost a parliament’s vote of confidence, and led countrywide rallies to mount pressure on the government. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s unity government has rejected the demand, reiterating repeatedly that the elections will be held as schedule later 2023. This week, Imran Khan held responsible ‘one man’ for the ouster of his government, claiming that ‘one man’ was still behind the efforts to end party’s politics. Without naming anyone, Imran Khan said that one man’s decision toppled his government and that was the reason why the country plunged into political and economic crises. The federal government which insists on holding the general elections on time – around October 2023 – is optimistic not to allow the PTI to dictate terms and follow the election schedule. Zardari has been in Lahore for the last few days to ensure the government’s plan is implemented and the provincial assemblies dissolution is delayed.