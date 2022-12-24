Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in Northern Areas and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

However, dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over Punjab, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Frost/fog is likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar three degree centigrade, Lahore seven, Karachi twelve, Quetta minus three, Gilgit minus five, Murree minus one and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula, cold, dry and dense fog in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula minus two degree centigrade, Jammu seven, Leh minus ten while Anantnag and Shopian minus one degree centigrade.