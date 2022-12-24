Share:

ISLAMABAD - A police cop got martyred and six others including four policemen and two civilians injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up in I-10 Sector of Islamabad, sources informed on Friday. The martyred cop has been identified as Head Constable Adeel whereas Muhammad Yousaf, Mehboob, Haneef, Raza Hassan (all are policemen), Inam and Muhammad Ashar, the two civilians, got injured in the bombing. On getting information, a heavy contingent of police along with Counter Terrorism Department highups, Bomb Disposal Squad, forensic experts and personnel of other law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. The rescuers moved the deceased and injured persons to a local hospital for autopsy and medical treatment. Banned terrorists’ outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the bombing. “The suicide bomber had disguised himself as a taxi driver and was heading towards his target when Eagles Squad of the capital city police stopped the suspicious vehicle for checking at 10:15am. The driver of the cab detonated the explosive vest, martyring a policeman and injuring six others,” said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha. Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah, however, on the other hand, claimed that an explosive-laden vehicle with a man and a woman terrorist on board entered Islamabad from Rawalpindi. The car was moving to hit a high value target in the federal capital when the Eagles Squad personnel stopped the suspicious vehicle for checking when a blast occurred in the car. Resultantly, a policeman died and six others suffered injuries. “The dutifulness and commitment of Islamabad police have saved the capital from major devastation. I paid a rich tribute to martyr Head Constable Adeel Hussain who will also be given a Shuhada Package by the government,” he said. Following the orders of Islamabad police chief Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the police declared a “red alert” in the federal capital. CTD has registered a case against the suicide bomber and began investigation. A source disclosed to The Nation that CTD along with help of CIA of Islamabad police had managed to trace out that the taxi is registered in the name of Sajjad Haider Shah, a resident of Rana Saddat, Chakwal. A police team of Islamabad police and CTD officers reportedly went Chakwal for further investigation, the sources said. Talking to media men, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha said that the police had prior information about a possible terrorist activity in the federal capital following which the security was on high alert. A senior doctor of PIMS, on the other hand, confirmed to The Nation that the hospital received two bodies including the cop and six injured persons for autopsy and medical treatment. Rana Sana Ullah, the federal interior minister, while talking to media men, said that a male and female terrorist were also killed in the blast. “The vehicle used in the blast was registered in Chakwal. The explosive laden vehicle entered Islamabad from Rawalpindi and was heading for a high-value target in the capital,” he said. Later, the funeral prayer of martyred Head Constable Adeel Hussain was offered at police lines headquarters, said a police spokesman.