“If you strike an animal it’s called cruelty. If you strike an adult it’s called assault, but if you strike a child it’s called corporal punishment.”

Corporal punishment refers to a violation of children’s rights. Children’s rights are a subset of human rights. Further, corporal punishment is a controversial issue that is enforced as a parenting and schooling technique to discipline children.

It has negative outcomes for children across countries and cultures including physical and mental illnesses, impaired cognitive and socio-emotional development, poor educational outcomes, and build-up of aggression, and can inflict long-lasting harm on students.

All children have the right to learn and grow without violence and child care is critical for a child’s advancement.

This act is administered in various homes and institutions despite being specifically prohibited by several international conventions on human rights. In Pakistan, a new law banning corporal punishment came into force across the country’s capital. But as luck would have it, one in three children are still not protected by law thus, Legislative action is required to ensure a safe environment for children from all forms of physical punishment in school, at home, and in their communities.

IQRA ALI JAN,

Turbat.