SWABI - The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) former president Latif Afridi Advocate, his son, and others were acquitted by the additional district & session’s judge’s court on Friday after being found not guilty of the murder of Anti-Terrorism Court’s Judge Aftab Afridi. Aftab Afridi, a judge on the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Swat, was shot on April 4, 2021, while he and his family were travelling to Islamabad on the Islamabad-Peshawar highway. In the incident, his wife, daughter-in-law, and grandson were also killed. On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge Swabi Avid Zaman completed the proceedings of this high-profile case and issued the verdict.