PESHAWAR - The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) delegation visited Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex/ Medical College MTI Nowshera. Dean/CeO and Hospital Director Prof Dr Anwar Khan wazir, Medical Director Associate Prof Dr Iqtidar Ud Din accompanied by Prof Dr Saqib Qurieshi (Chairman Cardiology QHAMC/NMC), Prof Dr Hayat Ur Rehman (Chairman Paeds Surgery QHAMC/NMC and others welcomed the CPSP delegation. The medical director gave a brief presentation to the CPSP delegation. During this visit, the delegation inspected the operations of cardiology, paeds surgery, ophthalmology, gynae and eNT Department.