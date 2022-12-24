Share:

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested seven terrorists from Lahore belonging to banned outfits from different areas of the province.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the suspects were apprehended during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted across Punjab.

Apart from explosives, guns, ammunition and literature pertaining to terror activities were recovered from the seven suspects. The suspects were identified as Khalid Mehmood, Mohsin Waqar, Muhammad Usman, Sher Muhammad, Luqman Rafiq and Furqan.

The CTD also registered cases against suspects in different police stations of the province.

Yesterday, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to arrest a suspected terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Islamabad.

The Counter-Terrorism Department and other institutions conducted a joint raid on a tip-off in Islamabad and arrested a suspected terrorist. The raiding team found a large quantity of arms and ammunition in the custody of the arrested suspect.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the IBO was conducted under the supervision of the senior superintendent police (SSP) Counter-Terrorism Department.