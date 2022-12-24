Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police Traffic Division arranged a ceremony in connection with Christmas and distributed gifts among the Christian employees, a police public relations officer said on Friday. He said that Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer joined a ceremony organized at Traffic Police Headquarters held for Christian employees of the force. The event, held following the directions of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, was attended by Christian employees and other senior police officials of traffic division. The Chief Traffic Officer said that we are proud of our Christian employees who are serving in various wings of the force. He said that minorities enjoy equal rights in the country and are contributing significantly for its development. He further said that the Christmas event gives a lesson of brotherhood and humanity and all of us should work together to promote inter-faith harmony. He also expressed good wishes for them and announced holidays for Christian employees in the traffic police force. PoLIce ISSue 2,192 fIne tIcketS In 24 hourS Meanwhile, Islamabad capital police expedited legal action against the traffic rules violators and issued 2,192 fine tickets over different traffic violations during the last 24 hours, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the Islamabad Capital Police are trying best to maintain smooth flow of traffic in the city and strict action is being taken against violation of traffic laws and challan tickets are being issued. He maintained that various police teams issued 2192 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules out of which 183 challan were issued over lane violation, 56 for red signal violations, and 271 for using mobile phone during driving.