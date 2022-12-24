Share:

NAWABSHAH - Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited different areas of the district including Village Shahzado Dahri in Union Council Aamarji near Bandhi town and other areas in the vicinity. The DC inspected the situation of accumulated rainwater. Union Council Chairman Pervez Ahmed Dahri informed that rainwater was still standing in village Shahzado Dari and other nearby areas and agricultural land. The DC assured that the district administration would adopt all possible measures to drain the flood water. On the occasion, the DC instructed officials of the Town Committee, Departments of Left Bank Outfall Drain and Irrigation, to form a strategy for the removal rainwater at the earliest.