Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dense foggy conditions engulfing plain areas of the country in the coming days would affect transportation means and air quality, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The PMD in its advisory issued on Friday revealed that dense foggy conditions will prevail in the coming days. “The travelers are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation. Air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups”, the met office said. cold weather conditions in Murree, Galiyat, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, North Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Due to persistent dry weather, dense foggy conditions are likely to continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Rashakai, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera and Dera Ismail Khan, Punjab including Jhelum, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Jhang and other cities.