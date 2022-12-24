LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan undertook an open court at One Window Cell. Speaking on this occasion, he said that solving the problems of the citizens is my first priority. He said that the officers who use delaying tactics in solving the problems of the citizens should be ready to answer. In the open court, the Director General heard the problems of the citizens and especially the senior citizens and issued immediate orders to solve them. DG LDA Aamir Ahmad Khan, after hearing the problems of Azra Bibi and Sanobar and issued instructions to Additional Director General Housing to solve them. He heard the problem of Jameela bibi and ordered Shakeel Anjum Minhas to take steps for it’s redressal. He ordered Director Housing Johar town to submit a report on Wednesday to solve the problems faced by applicant Muhammad Ashraf. On this occasion, DG LDA said that the purpose of the open court is to solve the problems of the citizens immediately. He said that Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and other relevant officers should take concrete steps to solve the problems of the citizens. No omission should be made in providing all possible facilities to the citizens coming to One Window. He said that delaying tactics in solving the problems of citizens will not be tolerated at all. Additional Director General Housing Safiullah Gondal, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Administration, Director One Window and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion of the open court.
Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at LDA Office
A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at LDA Sports Complex Johar Town to congratulate the Christian employees on Christmas. Director General LDA Amir Ahmad mad Khan cut the cake along with the Christian employees and congratulated the Christian community. On this occasion, Director General LDA Amir Ahmad Khan expressed that Christmas Day conveys the message of peace, love and brotherhood. The Christian community has rendered valuable services in LDA and all sectors of the country, he said. The role of the Christian community in highlighting the soft image of Pakistan around the world is commendable, he added. The citizens of Pakistan highly value the services of the Christian community., he said. He said that on the occasion of Christmas, special departmental allowance has been given to the Christian employees and the salary has also been paid in advance. Additional Director General Housing Safiullah Gondal, Director Administration, Director Finance and other officers participated in the ceremony.