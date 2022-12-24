Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan undertook an open court at One Window Cell. Speaking on this occasion, he said that solving the problems of the citizens is my first priority. He said that the officers who use delaying tactics in solving the problems of the citizens should be ready to answer. In the open court, the Director General heard the prob­lems of the citizens and especially the senior citizens and issued immediate orders to solve them. DG LDA Aamir Ahmad Khan, after hearing the problems of Azra Bibi and Sanobar and is­sued instructions to Additional Director General Housing to solve them. He heard the problem of Jameela bibi and ordered Shakeel An­jum Minhas to take steps for it’s redressal. He ordered Director Housing Johar town to submit a report on Wednesday to solve the problems faced by applicant Muhammad Ashraf. On this occa­sion, DG LDA said that the purpose of the open court is to solve the problems of the citizens im­mediately. He said that Chief Metropolitan Plan­ner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and other rele­vant officers should take concrete steps to solve the problems of the citizens. No omission should be made in providing all possible facilities to the citizens coming to One Window. He said that de­laying tactics in solving the problems of citizens will not be tolerated at all. Additional Director General Housing Safiullah Gondal, Chief Met­ropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Administration, Director One Window and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion of the open court.

Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at LDA Office

A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at LDA Sports Complex Johar Town to congrat­ulate the Christian employees on Christmas. Director General LDA Amir Ahmad mad Khan cut the cake along with the Christian employ­ees and congratulated the Christian commu­nity. On this occasion, Director General LDA Amir Ahmad Khan expressed that Christmas Day conveys the message of peace, love and brotherhood. The Christian community has rendered valuable services in LDA and all sec­tors of the country, he said. The role of the Christian community in highlighting the soft image of Pakistan around the world is com­mendable, he added. The citizens of Pakistan highly value the services of the Christian com­munity., he said. He said that on the occasion of Christmas, special departmental allowance has been given to the Christian employees and the salary has also been paid in advance. Ad­ditional Director General Housing Safiullah Gondal, Director Administration, Director Fi­nance and other officers participated in the ceremony.